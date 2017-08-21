'General Hospital' Spoilers: On Sam's Risky Move and Steve Burton's Return

Facebook/generalhospital "General Hospital" to see a big reveal in the upcoming episodes

More than a medical drama, "General Hospital" has seen quite a few things in the time it has taken over television. The long-running soap has had its fair share of drama, mystery, and romance. Recent reports indicate that this week, fans of "General Hospital" will get to see a roller coaster ride of emotions in the form of an explosive truth coming out, which might actually cause more damage than make things right.

According to reports, the first thing that fans will see on "General Hospital" is Sam (Kelly Monaco) making a valiant move of admitting the truth to the unsuspecting Carly (Laura Wright). Considering Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Billy Miller) have been working tirelessly to keep the shooting a secret, Carly will be undoubtedly furious when she realizes that they knew all along. Sam's condition is not getting any better, and now she will also have to worry about her future especially if Carly chooses to go to the authorities to report her deeds, regardless of whatever disease she might have.

Aside from the trouble that she might be facing as a result of her extreme delusions, Sam's world might also be shaken with the return of Steve Burton in "General Hospital." According to reports, the cast and the crew themselves have teased multiple times about riveting twists and more conflict upon his return. There is so much on the line, especially since Sam's health is continuing to decline and the fact that she just about managed to make things wok with Miller's Jason. With the very real possibility of Burton returning as the original Jason, this might just be the final straw that will drive Sam over the edge.

There is a lot to expect from "General Hospital" in the coming weeks, and fans are urged to hold on tight and enjoy the ride.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EDT.