'General Hospital' Spoilers: On Sonny's Decision to Exit the Mob and Steve Burton's Return

In the past few weeks of "General Hospital," fans saw through the results of Sam's (Kelly Monaco) worsening health and the consequences of it. Recent spoilers have indicated that fans will get to see her circumstances go from bad to worse as suspicions about Jason's (Billy Miller) real identity arise, presumably in preparation for Steve Burton's return on ABC's long-running soap.

According to reports, Burton's return to "General Hospital" will first be showcased on an episode scheduled to air on Sept. 18. Before that, the showrunners will be setting up for his return, with Sonny (Maurice Benard) announcing that he will be departing from the mob. Sam will suggest to have Jason help him out, which will prove to have devastating consequences that will lead to a shootout. Jason will be injured and he will go through several blood tests before finally undergoing a life-changing surgery.

Further spoilers have also revealed that Carly (Laura Wright), who has been perceptive since Sam shot Sonny, will be suspicious of Miller's Jason as she questions him why he did not tell her about it, considering they have been the best of friends for 20 years. Sam will eventually point out that Jason does not feel like her Jason.

Burton's return has been kept under wraps by the tight-lipped show runners of "General Hospital." However, if the events that will happen during the episodes for the week of Aug. 28 are any indication, it seems that Port Charles has no place for both Miller and Burton's Jason. As to what might be the real identity of Miller's Jason, fans will have to wait and see. In the meantime, fans would be right to worry about how Sam might be affected by all the events that will be happening around her.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.