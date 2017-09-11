'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sam to Face Difficult Times and A New Romance is Being Setup

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional picture for the series "General Hospital."

"General Hospital" fans have waited patiently for the return of Steve Burton in the long-running soap.

Spoilers for the week of Sept. 11 indicate that the show runners are working hard toward that goal as Sam (Kelly Monaco) is facing some hard times especially with Jason's (Billy Miller) current situation after he got shot in a mob confrontation. A new romance also seems to be brewing on "General Hospital."

According to spoilers, Sam's fragile mental health is going to get tested as Jason's condition continues to worsen. He is in a comatose, and she is worrying how she and her kids will be able to cope if they do lose him. This week, "General Hospital" fans will get to see her grappling with reality. The ultimate conclusion of her hardships will come on Sept. 18, when she will be asked to make a difficult decision.

Meanwhile, Burton's return is slotted for Sept. 19. Considering the spoilers that were given, it seems that his character will be introduced to the "General Hospital" cast without the presence of Miller's Jason. Sam will reportedly have a breakdown when she sees Burton, convinced that her mind has finally given up and that he is a mere creation of her insanity.

On a lighter note, it seems that there are some things in store for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). This week on "General Hospital," it seems that she will finally decide to let Julian (William deVry) go. Considering that Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) is single and ready to mingle, fans are speculating that he might be the one to catch her out of the dating pool.

However, Alexis' connection with Julian will be tough to beat for anyone next in line for both. Dr. Bensch might just be the perfect way to keep her busy for a while and to make sure that she moves on from Julian.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m.