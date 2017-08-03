'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny About to Be Buried Alive

Facebook/generalhospital A promo image for "General Hospital," featured as the profile photo on the ABC soap's official Facebook page.

"General Hospital" continues this Thursday as the Port Charles cast race against time to find Sonny (Maurice Bernard). Will they make it in time before he is lost in the demolition?

Sam (Kelly Monaco) might just have the missing piece that Sonny's friends need to find him. Having just woken up from her comma, however, she is still reeling from her ordeal. Jason (Billy Miller) takes it upon himself to rush to Garvey's (Rick Ravanello) room to find out for himself, as Sam struggles to remember.

Elsewhere, Carly (Laura Wright) is going out of her mind from worry that Sonny still has not been found. She goes from place to place seeking any information she can find, first finding Bobbie (Zaklyn Zeman), then Michael (Chad Duell), as previewed by Soap Hub.

Michael, seeing Carly arriving, consults with Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Joss (Eden McCoy). A new clue might be gleaned from a bullet's shell casing that they found.

Valentin is dealing with an unexpected guest as all these happen. This intruder turns out to be Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel), who is easily caught by Valentin. The latter calls up Laura (Genie Francis), and tells her to come pick up her grandson.

Laura later gets a reprimand from Valentin, who is not the least bit amused by her grandson's antics.

Meanwhile, Ava (Maura West) continue to wallow in self-pity, as her disfigured face is driving away even her own baby, a terrible situation for any mother to be in.

As Ava continues to be depressed, her brother Julian (William deVry) comes along to try to perk her up. He won't be very successful in doing so, however.

Back to the center of the action, Sonny has found himself in dire straits. Woozy and dazed as his bleeding leg takes its toll, he's in a lot of trouble as demolition starts right on the spot that he found himself in.

Will he be found before he's buried alive in the rubble? Fans can find out as "General Hospital" continues this Thursday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.