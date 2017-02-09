'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny Escapes House Arrest to Accuse Ava of Morgan's Death

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Sonny (Maurice Benard) escaping house arrest in order to confront Ava (Maura West) of her involvement in Morgan's (Bryan Craig) death.

According to Soap Hub, Sonny will take off his ankle monitor and leaves the house so he can go after Ava, whom he believes had something to do with his son's death. Ava, of course, is guilty of switching his pills, but she had no involvement with the car bomb, as Curtis (Donnell Turner) found out.

Sonny's escape from house arrest may prove detrimental to him, though, since he is already supposedly going to have his name cleared. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was about to tell him that Buzz (Don Swayze) found a way to prove Sonny's innocence, but since he will take his ankle monitor off, things may not hold anymore.

Jason (Billy Miller), after being informed by Curtis that Ava was not the one who put the bomb in the car, will rush to Sonny's house. However, he will only find Carly (Laura Wright) there, who will tell him that Sonny has escaped and gone off. Jason will follow Sonny to Ava's studio, but it may be too late. Sonny will get to Ava and accuse her of killing Morgan.

In a way, Sonny is right, but it remains to be seen how Ava will respond. She may deny her involvement or admit that she switched the medication. But if Sonny brings up the car bomb, Ava will be telling the truth when she says she had nothing to do with it.

Elsewhere, Julian (William deVry) has his own problems to deal with. His sister, Olivia (Tonja Walker), does not trust him, and this does not bode well for Julian. Meanwhile, Hayden (Rebecca Budig) has to manage General Hospital as rumors of people getting fired circulate.

