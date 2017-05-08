'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny Gives In to Ava's Demands; Will Nelle and Michael Talk Again?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will do anything just to make sure Ava Jerome (Maura West) keeps quiet with what she knows of his affair with Martina Morales (Daya Vaidya). Meanwhile, Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) might get another chance at love.

Promo/ABCGeneral Hospital Promo Banner

Sonny Deals With Ava

In the previous episodes of "General Hospital," fans watched Sonny become intimate with Martina. However, it was too late when she found out that he was actually the man who her client, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), is getting a divorce from.

Since the mistake has been committed, the only choice left for her and Sonny is to try their hardest to sweep the secret under the rug. And the first step to do that is to keep Ava quiet.

According to spoilers, Ava's demands are mainly for Avery. Later on, she will tell Sonny that he is not going to regret giving in to her demands. However, he warned Ava that it is her who might regret their deal in the end.

Sonny might be hinting that he also has something on Ava. After all, she has a lot of skeletons to keep in her closet as well.

However, according to spoilers, Carly will still find out about Sonny and Martina's affair later on.

Will Nelle and Michael Get a Fresh Start?

On Monday, May 8, while Nelle has babysitting duties and is taking care of Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) at the park, she will suddenly see Michael there.

Since things have been really vague in terms of their romantic relationship because of all the trouble she caused Carly and her family, Nelle finds it awkward to be in the same place with him. She immediately tries to convince Charlotte that it is time for them to leave.

However, the kid is enjoying herself and will give Nelle a hard time and insists that they stay. Later on, Charlotte wins and Nelle half-heartedly agrees to stay in the park.

Spoilers suggest that this might signal a chance for Nelle and Michael to talk about their failed relationship. It is also possible that viewers will see the two finding a way to fix their romance.

"General Hospital" airs from Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.