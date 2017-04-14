'General Hospital' Spoilers News: Sonny Is Fuming, Will Jax Be on the Unfortunate End of His Rage?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is a proud man, and he is typically not one to take things lying down, which could make for some very anxious days for one other particular character inside "General Hospital."

Facebook/generalhospital 'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

Sonny has not been himself lately, and as SoapHub noted, there have been some bad thoughts running through his mind. To be more specific, Sonny's anger over being unable to win back Carly's (Laura Wright) heart has not been sitting well with him, and it has even led to him admitting to Michael (Chad Duell) that thoughts of killing someone have been popping up.

Obviously, Sonny having those thoughts is not a good thing. But if the rage bubbling within him continues to intensify, then he may just have to let it out sooner rather than later. And there is one particular person who could unfortunately be on the receiving end of his rampage.

That person is none other than Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

Jax himself has been responsible to some degree for why Carly and Sonny have not reconciled yet, serving as a crying shoulder for the former. Jax and Carly's relationship even reached a new level just recently, so it is obvious that his presence is having some adverse effect on what Carly and Sonny have or perhaps even used to have.

It would seem that if anybody would be the subject of Sonny's rage, it will likely end up being Jax.

Still, there is a chance that Sonny may not be able to exact his revenge the way he wants to. As The Inquisitr pointed out, Jax is not exactly shaking in his boots when it comes to confronting Sonny, so at the very least, it looks like he will put up a fight.

Things could finally be building up to a climax when it comes to the Jax-Sonny conflict, and "General Hospital" fans may be able to see how this ends soon enough.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.