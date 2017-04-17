'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny Seeks Revenge Against Jax, Finds an Ally in Jason

After finding out the real score between his wife, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), and his wife's ex-husband, Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will plot his revenge against the latter with the help of Jason Morgan (Billy Miller).

This week (April 17 to 21), fans of the longest running ABC soap opera "General Hospital" will watch Sonny cooking up a storm that will make Jax pay for sleeping with his wife.

It can be recalled that Carly sent Sonny away after the latter was caught spending the entire night in a hotel room with Carly's estranged sister Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). However, in the past couple of weeks, Nelle admitted to Sonny that she drugged him that night and nothing happened between them.

Quickly after learning the truth, Sonny went to Carly's house to tell her what Nelle said, hoping that it would clear things between them. However, in the middle of their confrontation, a shirtless Jax walks in. Naturally agitated, Sonny ended up leaving Carly's house after telling his wife to just be with Jax.

It is likely fans have not seen the end of it. This week, viewers of "General Hospital" will witness Sonny doing what he can to make Jax pay for sneaking in on his wife. In the course of plotting his revenge, he will find a good ally in Jason. Spoiler reports say that Jason will come across important information, which he will immediately pass on to Sonny, that can greatly contribute to Jax's fall.

According to the synopses for the episodes to air this week, fans will watch Sonny get in a heated confrontation with Jax on Monday. Then on Thursday, the expected "good news" from Jason versus Jax will be revealed. And on Friday, Sonny's anger and plot of revenge will materialize with trouble coming Jax's way.

"General Hospital" airs from Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.