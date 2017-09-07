'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny to Avenge Jason?; Robert Palmer Watkins to Remain in Recurring Capacity

Facebook/generalhospital 'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Sonny (Maurice Benard) trying to get out of the mob, only to realize that he cannot.

For a long time now, Carly (Laura Wright) has wanted Sonny to leave the mob. But the recent shooting of Jason (Billy Miller) and his subsequent coma has got them thinking twice about their decision.

Spoilers reveal that the upcoming episode will feature Sonny learning that he will not be able to leave the group, even if he wants to. And while he will share his burdens with Carly, there is also reason to believe that Sonny will want to avenge Jason, who may not wake up from his current state.

Meanwhile, Jake (Hudson West) will want to see his father. He does not know what happened and he will start to learn that something might be up with Jason. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), on the other had, will do everything she can to shield Jake from the truth.

Next week's spoilers indicate that Franco (Roger Howarth) will become preoccupied with the mystery involving his past. He knows there is something he is unable to remember, and the mystery will soon consume him. He will begin his own investigation, but it remains to be seen whether he will find the answers he is looking for.

Different people will give him different stories, and Franco will be confused about the truth. He will take some time off to himself to process and reflect on everything that has happened and will come to a decision, which he will reveal on Sept. 15.

In other news, Soap Opera Digest (via Soap Hub) has revealed that Robert Palmer Watkins will still be appearing on "General Hospital," even though he was already let go earlier this year. Watkins, who plays Dillon Quartermaine, will reportedly remain as a recurring cast member.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.