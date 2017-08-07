'General Hospital' Spoilers: The Aftermath of Sam's Actions and Sonny's Decision

Facebook/generalhospital "General Hospital" to see decisions and revelations this week

Credited as one of the longest-running soaps, "General Hospital" looks to be building up for something big to go down in the coming weeks. Spoilers reveal a plotline filled with guilt, tough decisions, and revelations for the characters of ABC's medical drama. There will be a lot in store for "General Hospital" fans, and the week of Aug. 7 will witness a roller coaster of emotions that they may not be prepared for.

According to spoilers for this week's "General Hospital" episodes, the soap will open with what happened to Sonny (Maurice Benard) after Sam's (Kelly Monaco) attempted murder. Sonny will not be pursuing charges against the alarmingly ill Sam even though she shot him. He knows that she is dealing with some serious delusions, and for that, the right thing to do would be to let it go. That does not mean that Carly (Laura Wright) will not be grilling her husband about it and Sonny will definitely not like having to lie to her.

Meanwhile, in the midst of his attempts to conceal Sam's increasingly dangerous actions, spoilers reveal that Jason (Billy Miller) will suffer from a serious injury and will be in for a surgical operation. The audio leaks of the episode does not reveal what kind of injury Jason has or what the situation is. However, Carly and Sam will be in the same room as they wait for Jason to come out of surgery. Sonny is there with the two, a scene that could prove to be interesting in light of recent events.

While Sam is dealing with her illness, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will be digging around for the truth as everyone remains tight-lipped about it. He might find the gun that Sam dumped, and even though fans believe it would be unlikely that she will suffer legal consequences, this might just make it harder for everyone to cope with the situation.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.