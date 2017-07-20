'General Hospital' Spoilers This Week: Doctor O Determined to Ruin Hayden-Finn Relationship?

Facebook / GeneralHospital Steve Burton to return to "General Hospital"

While Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) are still elated over the news that they are expecting their first baby together, their happiness may be hampered with Dr. Liesl Obrecht's (Kathleen Gati) evil plans in the upcoming episode of "General Hospital" this week.

According to reports, Dr. O will finally give up on targeting Finn since she has been doing it for quite a while already. This is why she will decide to focus all her attention to his lady love Hayden.

Reports claim that Hayden will discover that Dr. O is doing an online research. She will confront her about it, but Dr. O will simply give her a sly explanation. Obrecht is also expected to drop a little warning about Finn.

Finn and Hayden's happy relationship is also reportedly heading south because of Dr. O. According to spoilers, the General Hospital's chief of staff will do everything to unearth the couple's ugly past and she will not stop until it haunts them both.

Meanwhile, other reports dropped new details about Steve Burton's return to "General Hospital."

The actor left his role as Jason Morgan in the long-running ABC soap opera in 2012, but reports claim that he will once again join the medical-themed drama soon.

While the network remains mum about how Burton will return to the series since his character is now being portrayed by actor Billy Miller since 2014, speculations claim that he will be involved in a twin scenario in the soap drama. Burton's involvement with Miller's character is also expected to be unveiled during his return to the show.

The actor will reportedly start filming his first episode back in "General Hospital" in late July. This means that he will be seen by the soap's fans sometime in August. However, ABC has yet to confirm if the speculations are true.

The network airs all episodes of "General Hospital" every weekdays at 2 p.m. EDT.