'General Hospital' Spoilers: Valentin and Anna to Find Out They've Been Played?

The long-running medical drama "General Hospital" is about to give "Grey's Anatomy" a run for its money this week with the episodes featuring dark secrets being revealed out in the open, explosive good and bad surprises, and pure and utter chaos. With the Nurse Ball kicking off on May 22, "General Hospital" is gearing up for a week full of drama, betrayal and discovery.

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional picture for the series "General Hospital."

The Nurse Ball is probably the best metaphor for this week's episodes of "General Hospital." Filled with potential for romance, heartbreak, betrayal and glamour, the series is about to peak in the events following the Nurse Ball. TV Source Magazine provides a succinct summary of what to expect on "General Hospital."

According to the spoilers, the Nurse Ball will kick off with Eddie Maine's (Wally Kurth) duet with his fiancée while Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) pours in all his effort for one more romantic gesture in an attempt to win back Nina (Michelle Stafford).

After getting her heart broken by discovering Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Martina's (Daya Vaidya) affair, Carly (Laura Wright) chooses to focus on her enemies while Michael (Chad Duell) attempts to talk some sense and guilt into his father. Ava's (Maura West) good intentions go awry and she is hit back with the worst possible scenarios. Anna (Finola Hughes) comes back to Port Charles and the next episodes may see her and Valentin finding out that they have both been tools in the grand scheme of things.

Meanwhile, Jason (Billy Miller) gets another flashback of the past after getting a gut feeling that is something is off about the events around him. With Griffin (Matt Cohen) giving him a run down and an unexpected trip down memory lane, he might just make a connection that can change the way the game is played.

Other sources have also reported that Sonny will actually have an existential moment wherein he's going to wonder how things would be if he did everything differently.

"General Hospital" is about to get heavy and fans are advised to stay tuned for more.