'General Hospital' Spoilers: Valentin Struggles to Keep Charlotte With Him; Spencer Returns

This week, some of the highlights on "General Hospital" include Valentin Cassadine's (James Patrick Stuart) struggle to keep his daughter, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), by his side. Meanwhile, producers have confirmed Spencer Cassadine's (Nicolas Bechtel) comeback.

Valentin Escapes and Tries to Keep Charlotte with Him

Valentin's relationship with Charlotte as her father has been pretty complicated. However, the thought of going to prison might have made Valentin realize just how much he wants to be with his daughter.

In the recent events on "General Hospital," Valentin is accused of being the main source of the Chimera Project and of letting his stepmother, Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers), handle it. With that, he is bound to go to jail.

However, recently, Valentin actually stopped Helena's people from activating the Chimera, which is why he was shot. So now, apart from the authorities, he will also need to evade Helena's forces. Spoiler reports suggest that Helena's runner, Costa, will also want to punish Valentin for sabotaging her scheme and plans to do this by kidnapping Charlotte.

As Valentin spends time healing in the hospital, the World Security Bureau prepares to arrest him for his involvement in the Chimera Project. However, he escapes before the WSB people arrives.

Valentin then runs away with Charlotte. Naturally, the girl's mother, Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan), will not let him succeed. Now, there are more people going after Valentin. Some reports say he and Charlotte will end up hiding in a cabin very far from Port Charles. However, it will not be long before Lulu comes up with a plan to track them down.

Spencer is Back

Over the weekend, the producers of "General Hospital" revealed that Bechtel's character, Spencer, will return to Port Charles in "just a couple more days" which possibly means this week.

Spencer is the son of Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) and Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis).

In the June 6 synopsis of "General Hospital," it was hinted that Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) will be receiving an unexpected visitor, and reports think it will be her grandson Spencer coming back from boarding school.

Reports speculated that there might be a deeper story behind Spencer's return that might be linked to other rumors that his father is actually still alive. Knowing how soap operas go, resurrecting a character who has been perceived dead for a long time is not surprising at all.

"General Hospital" runs from Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.