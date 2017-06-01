'General Hospital' Spoilers: Will Ava Survive?

Is Ava Jerome (Maura West) going to survive? That is what everyone wants to know in this Thursday's broadcast of ABC's longest-running daytime medical drama "General Hospital."

It remains unclear if Ava is to survive the fire which she started, but one thing is for sure — everyone is mad at her for causing so much trouble and hurting Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) in the process.

As revealed by SoapHub, Kiki Jermoe, Ava's daughter, cannot seem to figure out what to feel for her mother after she deliberately started a fire, plus now, Kiki knows about the pill switch. She is, without a doubt, furious at her mother; yet, she feels sorry for her as Ava is her mother after all. However, Morgan's brother Sonny (Maurice Benard) seems to be a lot less forgiving. He feels terrible that Ava somehow was able to harm his brother.

In the same episode, Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) will feel a bit more at ease now that Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) is on the road to recovery. Her brush with death seems to have made Michael let go of her previous faults, her attempt to ruin his family. To recap, she tried to sleep with his father to mess with his mother. Despite all of that, now, Michael has had a change of heart and wants to see to her recovery.

Elsewhere in this Thursday's episode, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) is ecstatic about the verdict of the Bar Association. As soon as he hears that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets to keep her license, she rushes off to tell her so. The news comes just in time as the residents of Port Charles will be needing some advice from a lawyer.

As for Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), he is expected to get back on track; however, it remains unclear if that pertains to his love life or his work life.

