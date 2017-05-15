'General Hospital' Spoilers: Will Julian Escape Olivia's Schemes?

This week, a crucial storyline comes to a peak as "General Hospital" continues today.

Facebook/generalhospitalA promotional photo of ABC’s daytime soap opera TV series “General Hospital” as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

Julian Jerome (William deVry) just couldn't catch a break. Having lost everything. With his sister Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) playing him for a fool and swindling him for all that he's worth, Julian sees a slim chance of turning it around. As Soap Hub notes, this week is a chance for Julian to fight back and win his freedom from his treacherous sibling, as long as he plans his next move carefully.

One thing is for sure: when Julian finally escapes from the manipulative schemes of Olivia, he will try to win back Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) has wondered if Alexis will be there waiting for Julian when he finally gains his freedom. From Alexis' reaction, it looks like Julian has a small hope that they might just get together for good.

However, there's a big mystery that will need to be addressed this week. Where is the real Anna Devane (Finola Hughes)? The real Devane is reportedly in a hospital, somewhere in London. In the meantime, it is up to Valentin to keep the fake Anna at bay, while they figure out how to rescue the real one from the facility where she's kept.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) has left Franco (Roger Howarth) bound but unattended while the former was seeing to the young Jake. The boy might have been scared stiff while Jason was being roughed up by goons hired by Helena (Constance Towers), but Jason has been busy reassuring him that everything will be fine.

Franco somehow managed to escape the thinks that bounded him and make his way out of Cassadine Island, where he happens to end up in Port Charles. What will Franco do next now that he made his return? Fans can find out as "General Hospital" continues today, May 15, at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.