'General Hospital' June 12-16 Spoilers: Jason Seeks Closure; Michael and Nelle Spend More Time Together

Difficult choices are ahead for several residents of Port Charles in this week's episodes of "General Hospital."

(Photo: Facebook/generalhospital)Promotional banner for ABC’s daytime medical drama series “General Hospital.”

According to the spoilers published by Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Jason (Billy Miller) will be faced with a tough decision as to what he is willing to risk in order to get closure. When he chooses to keep digging, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will grow very concerned, worried that he could get hurt.

Meanwhile, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be doing everything she can to protect Jake (Hudson West). She will also be spending some quality time with her sister this week, with Hayden (Rebecca Budig) telling her about her pregnancy and her worries and fears about the whole ordeal.

Spoilers also tease that Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) will be making big plans that are probably related to their upcoming nuptials.

Elsewhere, Amy (Rita Driscoll) will be requesting something from Nathan (Ryan Paevey), and spoilers hint that it has probably something to do with the advice column and the deal that she has been working on. With Maxie (Kirsten Storms) not around, Nathan will not have anything to do, so he may end up helping Amy with what she wants.

On the other side of town, Michael (Chad Duell) will be spending some time with Nelle (Chloe Lanier), and the two of them are looking like they are ready for the future that is ahead of them. But this week, things could also turn messy, with the two of them discussing about the consequences of dating and the family conflict that it will bring them.

Carly (Laura Wright) will not approve of this development, but she will also be preoccupied with other problems this week. When Josslyn (Eden McCoy) realizes that her mother could be working toward reuniting with Sonny (Maurice Benard), the teen will get outraged and her tantrums will only be the beginning of the trouble she will cause.

At the General Hospital, Kiki (Hayley Erin) will prove to Ava (Maura West) that she has someone on her side. She will need an ally this week since spoilers hint that she will be hitting rock bottom very soon.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.