'General Hospital' Week of May 29-June 2 Spoilers: Regret Sweeps Over Sonny

Fans are in for some great drama in this week's upcoming episodes (May 29-June 2) of ABC's daytime soap opera "General Hospital."

(Photo: Facebook/generalhospital)Promotional banner for ABC’s daytime medical drama series “General Hospital.”

The first day of the week — Monday, May 29 — is Memorial Day and the episode of "General Hospital" airing on this day will be a rerun of the farewell episode of Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). Brand-new episodes will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Spoilers reveal Jake (Hudson West) will find himself caught up in a situation wherein he will have to make a very important decision. While his family will urge him to hand over the Chimera canister, his visions of Helena (Constance Towers) will also give him pause on the matter.

However, Jake will not get to open the container since a group of armed individuals will also show up at some point this week. They will be after the Chimera, and they will do anything to get their hands on it.

Some serious excitement is also ahead in this week's episodes of "General Hospital." At the hospital, Finn (Michael Easton) will get the feeling that things are finally settling down. However, this short-lived peace will not be for long, especially with Hayden's (Rebecca Budig) pregnancy which has added another layer of complication.

In the meantime, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Bernard) will resume their conflict with Ava (Maura West). Spoilers also hint that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) may also follow the trail and pitch in.

Once the faceoff ends, Sonny will express regret over his recent behavior. With Carly feeling a few regrets of her own, the two might start with the slow process of reuniting again this week.

Other spoilers say that in the coming days, Lulu (Emme Rylan) will face a dirty trick. Kiki (Hayley Erin) will also be dealing with some tough things this week because of her mother. And Ava's scheme is expected to spark plenty of conflicts and fallout.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.