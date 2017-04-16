Genesis GV80 Concept Release Date: Fuel-Cell Luxury SUV Breaks Cover in New York

(Photo: Genesis)

Car enthusiasts were impressed when Genesis introduced its first sports utility vehicle at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Named the GV80 Concept, it is not only elegant and luxurious but also eco-friendly due to its fuel cell powertrain.

Though the GV80 was introduced as a concept vehicle, Hyundai's luxury division did mention that the hydrogen-powered car provides a glimpse into their future lineup.

When it comes to aesthetics, the GV80 Concept builds upon Genesis' "Athletic Elegance" design language. It features a modern and versatile exterior with balanced proportions and dynamic surfaces.

The front fascia comes with the automaker's signature crest grille, wide horizontal quad headlamps with jewel-like graphics, side rocker panels and aerodynamic cut-outs near the front wheels — all of which give the full-size SUV a muscular and confident stance.

Other notable design elements include a distinct character line on the side profile, muscular fenders, 23-inch mesh alloy wheels and electronic door handles.

Meanwhile, the GV80 Concept's interior is spacious, sophisticated and refined. There is great attention to detail as evidenced by high-quality materials, rich textures and varied colors present in the cabin.

In terms of advanced technology, Genesis introduced a wide 22-inch curved organic light-emitting diode (OLED) infinity display that connects the instrument panel and driver's cluster for a seamless flow of information.

The cabin also features a Human Machine Interface, which provides users with intuitive operation via an interactive controller and capacitive touch. With this system, passengers will be able to control navigation, entertainment, communication and environment functions without having to disturb the driver.

Perhaps, the most interesting feature of the GV80 concept is its plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric technology. Unfortunately, Genesis did not reveal specific details regarding the luxury SUV's powertrain. However, some expect that it will be similar to the Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept introduced at the Geneva Motor Show last March.

At this time, there's no indication that the GV80 Concept will make it into production but Genesis previously mentioned that they plan to release six vehicles by 2020 — two of which will be SUVs. Consumers will just have to wait and see which of the GV80 Concept's elements will be adopted by the automaker's upcoming vehicles.