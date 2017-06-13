'Genius' News: Award-Winning Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein Is Worth Watching

If 2014's "The Theory of Everything" starring Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking was a box office hit, then there's something about National Geographic's "Genius," which stars award-winning Geoffrey Rush in an unusual take on the lovable and eccentric Albert Einstein.

Facebook/NatGeoGenius Promotional picture for the series "Genius."

Considering how most people would remember the scientist for his groundbreaking theories and scientific contributions, "Genius" reintroduces Einstein as someone who went through a hard life and how he survived enough to be remembered for centuries to come.

According to Inquirer, the bio-drama seeks to show viewers that Einstein's life was not as easy as portraying him in a study and having all the time in the world to look through his notes until he eventually formulated the Theory of Relativity. From a pitiful childhood courtesy of his useless father to his struggles as a husband and father, "Genius" is embarking on a journey that seeks to inspire ordinary people.

Introduced to the channel by executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, "Genius" is scheduled to run for ten episodes. It is based on Walter Isaacson's best-selling and award-winning novel titled "Einstein: His Life and Universe," which was adapted by Noah Pink.

National Geographic reported that "Genius" will encompass everything that people knew about Einstein as well as some facts that were overshadowed by his achievements.

The first episode of "Genius" was released in April. The series features a high-profile cast including Oscar-winner Rush, "Lovesick" actor Johnny Flynn as the younger version of Einstein, "The Theory of Everything" actress Emily Watson as the scientist's second wife and first cousin, Elsa Einstein.

Both educational and entertaining, "Genius" looks like it has the makings of a series worth following. As to whether or not the National Geographic Channel plans to give it a second season, the decision will be based on how the public receives what they're currently seeing.

"Genius" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on the National Geographic Channel.