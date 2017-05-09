'Genius' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: More Struggles and Challenges Await Young Albert and Mileva as Anthology Series Continues

Before he became a world-renowned physicist, Albert Einstein (Johnny Flynn) was, at first, a young man of 22 years who just could not seem to get a break. Will fate finally deal him a better hand in the next episode of "Genius?"

YouTube/National GeographicA screenshot of young Albert Einstein (Johnny Flynn) from National Geographic's anthology series "Genius."

The third episode of the National Geographic's new scripted series continued with a rather bleak look at Einstein's early years as a down-on-his-luck young man whose deepest passions are physics and teaching. But his reputation for challenging scholarly beliefs preceded him and has thus kept him from landing a teaching job in any decent establishment.

But despite being buried knee-high in debt, his ambitions were just too lofty for a clerical position at the patent office. However, after his father died and he and his beloved Mileva Maric (Samantha Colley) lost their first child, his lofty aspirations had to take the backseat to practical maturity, and by the end of the episode, he found himself working clerical hours at the patent office he so despised.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Albert will be juggling married life and fatherhood with his determined attempts to catch the eye of a scientific establishment. He may have given in and taken refuge as the patent office, but it did not at all dim his ambition of earning a teaching job at a decent university.

What other challenges will the German-born physicist have to face before he finally gets his most coveted job? What other experiences and events in his life will ultimately drive him towards the discoveries and recognitions that he has been known for? What difficulties will he be facing now that he has a wife and is about to build a family with her? Will being a genius entail he can keep a perfect family, or will life's circumstances be too much for his genius mind to take?

In an interview with SyfyWire, actress Colley teased a fire happening in a future episode due to a moment of carelessness that will endanger the kids and greatly upset Albert, noting this to be the ultimate breaking point for her character, Mileva.

"She took all the blame and pressure onto herself when everything else was crushing her," Colley said. "The fire was symbolic," she added.

"Genius" season 1 episode 4 airs on Tuesday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET on the National Geographic channel.