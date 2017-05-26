'Genius' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Einstein Pursues Science and New Love as Old Romance Crumbles Apart

German-born theoretical physicist, Einstein (Geoffrey Rush), may have been scientific genius, but no amount of science has ever made anyone immune to the irrationalities of love. And in the next episode of National Geographic's 10-part anthology series "Genius," he will find himself at the mercy of one love affair at the expense of a previous romance.

YouTube/National GeographicGwendolyn Ellis plays Elsa, Einstein's cousin and eventual second wife in the National Geographic anthology series "Genius."

In the previous episode, Einstein was reunited with his cousin, Elsa (Gwendolyn Ellis), to whom he later confessed that his wife, Mileva (Samantha Colley), had been making life at home miserable.

According to historical records, Elsa would eventually become Einstein's second wife from 1919 until her death from heart and kidney problems in 1936. And it seems that the end of Einstein's previously passionate romance with his first wife, Mileva, is coming near as the ambitious scientist's dreams gradually come to fruition.

According to the synopsis for the sixth episode of "Genius," Einstein will be accepting the job transfer that was offered to him in Berlin and move his wife and children there. And although his foremost intention is to further his academic career, his deepening feelings for Elsa played the biggest part in this decision.

Einstein wants to be close to his new love Elsa, while also continuing his pursuit for what would eventually become his famous theory of relativity. But while he doggedly pursues these newfound passions, his feelings for his wife continue to fade. The upcoming episode will also see his first marriage finally reaching its breaking point.

What will eventually drive his decision to leave Mileva for Elsa? And how will this decision eventually affect his relationship with his sons? Will this upcoming romantic setback affect his quest for scientific fulfillment?

During Deadline's The Contenders Emmys event last month, executive producer Ron Howard spoke about his motivation to work on a 10-episode series as opposed to a two-hour long movie depicting Einstein's life.

"Most enticing was the opportunity to delve into all these aspects of Einstein that you don't know. As a young guy he was a free thinker — very Bohemian, very romantic. He loved his music, he loved women, he loved nature," Howard said.

"Genius" season 1 episode 6 airs on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 p.m. EDT on the National Geographic Channel.