'Genius' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Einstein Clashes With Closest Friend as First Season of Anthology Series Nears Its End

The previous episode saw the young Albert Einstein (Johnny Flynn) moving his family for work, which was really just an excuse for the real reason, that is, to be as close to his new love, Elsa Einstein (Emily Watson), as possible. He also keeps up with his efforts to prove his famous theory of relativity in the midst of his failing marriage.

YouTube/National GeographicRichard Topol plays brilliant chemist and Einstein's close friend, Fritz Haber on National Geographic's anthology series "Genius."

Not one to be easily fooled, his wife, Mileva Maric (Samantha Colley), soon catches on his affair with Elsa, which then led to their marriage reaching a breaking point. Einstein failed yet again to prove his theory and went to accuse his wife of not wanting him to succeed. How is Einstein going to move past this latest trial in his life, and what will he learn from losing his family in his pursuit of knowledge and extramarital pleasures?

The next episode will most likely show the repercussions of Einstein's actions in the previous episode. And according to the official synopsis for the episode, it will also be pitting the theoretical physicist against his closest friend, the brilliant chemist Fritz Haber. The two of them have won Nobel Prizes for their significant contributions in their respective fields.

The synopsis says that patriotism will be corrupting Haber in the wake of the war, which would then cause them to be at odds with each other.

Is Einstein about to lose a friend over their differing opinions? How exactly will their ideas about war and patriotism differ?

"Genius" season 1 episode 7 airs on Tuesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET on the National Geographic Channel.

The anthology series has also been renewed for a second season on April 19. The new season will be featuring a new subject, which will only be revealed on the final episode of the first season.