'Genius' Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers: Will the Nazi's Rise to Power Finally Convince Einstein to Leave Germany?

Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) was nothing if not a passionate man, especially when it came to science. So when a group of scientists challenged his then newly proven theory of general relativity, and he thought to fight back, he ended up unwittingly putting his and his wife, Elsa's (Emily Watson) lives in danger on the next episode of National Geographic Channel's anthology series, "Genius."

YouTube/National GeographicEmily Watson plays Elsa, wife to Geoffrey Rush' Einstein on the first season of the National Geographic Channel's anthology series, "Genius."

When a group of German scholars publicly denounced Einstein's theory of relativity as "Jewish science," and was thus a hoax, an irate Einstein retaliated by writing to the "Berliner Tageblatt" to share his honest critique about the anti-Semitic physicist, Lenard's (Michael McElhatton) body of work and to also issue an unspoken challenge for a public battle. By the end of the previous episode, Lenard has also decided to fight back by enlisting the help of some public allies, which included the infamous leader of the Nazis, Hitler.

In a featurette posted in May on the official National Geographic YouTube channel, executive producer Kevin Biller described the series as the story of "a Jewish man living in Europe in a time of extraordinary anti-Semitism and the rise of Fascism." He also shared that at one point, the series becomes an "immigration story" as Einstein is faced with a tough dilemma. Should he listen to his wife's plea to leave, or should he hold on to a stubborn resolve to stay in Germany at the expense of his and Elsa's lives?

YouTube/National Geographic

The official synopsis for the upcoming eighth episode teases that the German-born theoretical physicist will, at last, set his work and principles aside and attempt to take his family away from Germany following the rise of the Nazis. But the road before them will be littered will all sorts of roadblocks enough to break a man's resolve.

Actress Watson also shared in the featurette that had Einstein not decided to leave Germany, he would've been lost to the world right then and there.

What challenges will Einstein and Elsa be faced with in their quest to leave war-ridden Germany?

"Genius" season 1 episode 8 airs on Tuesday, June 13, at 9 p.m. EDT on the National Geographic Channel. Viewers can also check out the "10 Days of Genius Film Festival" now available on the network's YouTube channel. The collection consists of short films inspired by Einstein's creative imagination.