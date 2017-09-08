'Genius' Season 2 News: Antonio Banderas Lands Lead Role as Pablo Picasso

(Photo: Facebook/NatGeoGenius) Featured is a promotional image for the National Geographic series, "Genius."

Antonio Banderas has joined "Genius" for its upcoming second season.

The Spanish-born actor will be playing the role of Pablo Picasso for the National Geographic Channel series, according to reports. Filming is expected to begin this fall, with a premiere set next year.

"Antonio was the natural choice. He, like Picasso, has a no-holds-barred approach to life that will add to the genuineness that we're looking for," said executive producer Ron Howard in a press release. "He has such tremendous range as an actor, who I know will bring this brilliant and unconventional artist to life," he added.

Banderas is best known for his films "Desperado," "Shrek," "Puss in Boots" and "The Mask of Zorro." He also appeared in HBO's "And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself," where he earned one Emmy and three Golden Globe nominations.

The first season of "Genius" focused on the life of physicist Albert Einstein (portrayed by Geoffrey Rush). The critically acclaimed series set a network record after earning 10 Emmy nominations and 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Back in June, Howard and his co-executive producer Ken Biller announced that season 2 will center on the "Guernica" artist's life. They also revealed plans of having a nonlinear structure for the next installment.

Similar to how they told Einstein's story in season 1, the EPs said they might cast two actors to play a younger and older Picasso. Because the renowned painter lived for 91 years, Howard and Biller explain that moving back and forth through Picasso's story will help them give viewers a clearer picture his life. Additionally, the producers also hinted that they might focus on a female protagonist for season 3.

The second season of "Genius" premieres 2018 on National Geographic.