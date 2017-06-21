George and Amal Clooney News: Parenthood Elevates Relationship of Power Couple, Source Says

While George Clooney and wife Amal have been in love with each other for years already, reports claim that the bond between the two has even become stronger — thanks to the birth of their twins, Alexander and Ella, recently.

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File PhotoGeorge Clooney and his wife Amal recently welcomed birth of their twins, Alexander and Ella.

Clooney and Amal have been married for three years now, but sources claim that the bond between them as a couple has further intensified upon the birth of their twin son and daughter last June 6, which made the actor a first-time dad at the age of 56. .

"Amal has given George the most precious gift in the world, and for that alone, he will be indebted and devoted to her for the rest of his life," an incognito source exclusively told Hollywood Life.

It is interesting to note that Clooney once considered himself as not the marrying type or a father material. However, since meeting Amal and eventually marrying her, a lot about the actor has changed, sources claim. In fact, it is said that the birth of the twins led Clooney into one important discovery: the joy that comes with fatherhood.

"George feels this overwhelming sense of comfort and joy whenever he holds the twins, and he can seriously spend hours just watching them sleep. When George talks about the twins he always has this huge beaming smile, and even sounds a little choked-up at times," Hollywood Life's source added.

It is said, though, that the arrival of the twins did not only make Clooney realize the joy that comes with fatherhood. According to sources, it has also made the once most-sought-after Hollywood bachelor how lucky he is to have a wife like Amal as she, too, displays how great she is as mother.