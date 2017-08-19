George and Amal Clooney Spotted Holding Hands in Italy After a Tennis Match

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet as they arrive during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 12, 2016.

George and Amal Clooney are all loved-up after being spotted holding hands in Italy last Thursday.

The star couple were spotted in Italy last Thursday holding hands after enjoying a good match of tennis. George and Amal definitely looked athletic as they sported matching tennis outfits during their outing. Amal stunned in a black tank top, a black tennis skirt, and white tennis shoes, which were matched with a ponytail and visor. George, on the other hand, wore a dark polo shirt coupled with black gym shorts and white sneakers.

Just last week, the two were spotted in an Italian eatery called Il Gatto Nero and it looks like they are enjoying some alone time away from diaper duty.

"George and Amal were in a great mood," a source told ET. "They greeted everyone and held hands as they left the restaurant. Amal looked radiant and in top form."

It should be remembered that Amal had just given birth to twins, Alexander and Ella, two months ago. The older of the two, Alexander was born at 12:54 pm on June 6, 2 minutes after, Ella quickly followed.

George's journalist dad, Nick, gushed about the twins and Amal saying, "Amal, who is Super Woman, she is just amazing. The babies are beautiful, of course, she's beautiful. She was telling us last week that she is as big as a house. Of course, for her, that's a very small house. But, she's great."

Sadly though, the two-time Oscar winner and the human rights lawyer are yet to share pics of their twin son and daughter. Last month, French magazine Voici published without permission a couple of snaps of the twins that greatly earned them the ire of the Clooneys. George even shared his plans to prosecute the magazine and use the full extent of the law to protect his children.