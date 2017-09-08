George Clooney, Amal Clooney Kids: No More Babies after the Twins

George and Amal Clooney won't likely have more children. After having twin babies Alexander and Ella last June 6, the Hollywood pair might no longer add to their brood.

REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer George and Amal Clooney are parents of twin babies, Alexander and Ella, who were born in June.

It was Amal who voiced out that having twins is enough as she told The Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive interview.

"I'm 39, I already had them quite late," Amal said.

The pair did not expect they were having two babies when Amal got pregnant. George related in the same interview that he thought the doctor was wrong since Amal did not have any fertility treatments although twins do run in the family.

"We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake," George said.

Alexander was born a minute and few seconds ahead of his sister but the Clooney twins weren't expected to be born until July. Amal gave birth at St. Mary's Hospital in London where Kate Middleton also gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It's been three months since the birth and the first-time dad said that the twins are developing distinct personalities. George described Alexander as a thug who loves to eat while Ella is elegant and observes everything around her.

The parents also picked out quite normal names for someone considered as Hollywood royalty. George said that there was nothing inspired about choosing Ella and Alexander other than that they didn't want to give their children "dumb names" when they will be scrutinized as it is already.

Meanwhile, Amal's maternity leave is nearly over and sources said she's having mixed feelings about leaving the babies at home and getting back to her cases as a human rights lawyer. George is supportive of her decision to return to work knowing how passionate she is for what she does.

"He is excited for her and knows she will be able to find the right balance between being a mom and a working professional," the source revealed.