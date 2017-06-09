George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin News: Couple Is Gifted Twins

Known for being the arm candy of Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), George Clooney is a first-time father at the age of 56. The couple gave birth to twins and they are live life in the limelight as the world turns its attention to the newest additions to the Clooney clan.

REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave Venice city hall after a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor looks like he has a lot of years of experience to guide him in helping his wife, Amal, in raising the twins. According to Fox 19 Now, the couple announced the entrance of the twins in this world a mere six hours after they were born. George and Amal had called his father Nick and mother Nina, who were in Kentucky at the time. George, who had previously sworn off having children, looked like a gushing father and Nick has been giving him shots about it.

The Clooney twins are named Ella and Alexander and the family couldn't be prouder of George who didn't look like he was ever going to settle down until Amal came along.

"They're absolutely beautiful. I'm supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don't know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby — these are two beautiful babies," Nick told ITV. "[George] will be hands on entirely and he will do it with humor and with joy."

The high-profile couple's success with Ella and Alexander has also reached the attention of an 87-year old woman whom Clooney personally visited as per the hospital staff's insistence. Inside Edition reported that she recorded a video message congratulating George and Amal and that she hopes to see the whole family soon.

Amal is a well-known international human rights lawyer and fans have often commented that although George is easy on the eyes and popular on his own, he's actually the arm candy whenever he would take her to events. With such a beautiful gene profile, the world can't wait to see the twins grow up.