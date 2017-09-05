George Clooney News: Actor Reveals His Twins Manifest Their Respective Distinct Personalities Already

REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi Actor and director George Clooney and his wife Amal pose during a red carpet event for the movie "Suburbicon" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2017.

While George Clooney and wife Amal's twins are only three-months old, Clooney has recently revealed that the babies are already manifesting their respective distinct personalities.

Clooney recently sat down for an interview as he promoted his new movie, "Suburbicon," at the Venice Film Festival. While promoting the said movie, the actor was inevitably asked about his twins, Alexander and Ella, who were only born last June.

According to Clooney, this early, the twins are already exhibiting their distinct personalities that almost contradict that of each other.

"(Alexander) is a thug already... He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats. Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery," Clooney told Entertainment Tonight, eventually describing Ella as "very elegant, and all eyes."

"She looks like Amal, thank God," Clooney said about Ella.

In the same interview, Clooney also revealed why they chose to name the twins as Alexander and Ella. According to the actor, since he and Amal already expect that the twins will be under public scrutiny, they decided to give them common names.

"We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and (have their) every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names," Clooney explained.

The actor also went to reveal that, while he had prepared himself for fatherhood since he found out in November last year that his wife was pregnant, the reality of being a father never really became as real as it could be until Alexander and Ella were born in June.

"None of it is real until all of a sudden they're standing there covered in slime and crying. You're like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we're four. Everything changes pretty quickly," the actor, who was once considered as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, said.