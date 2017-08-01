George Clooney Plans to Press Charges Against French Magazine That Leaked Photos of Twins

George Clooney is going after the paparazzi that illegally took and released photos of his children, Ella and Alexander Clooney. In a statement released on July 28, Clooney criticized French magazine Voici for publishing unauthorized photographs of him and wife Amal Clooney carrying their 7-week-old twins.

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes George and Amal Clooney are suing a French publication for running intrusive photos of their newborn twins

In a statement to People Magazine, Clooney said that photographers from the said magazine scaled the fence of their home, climbed a tree and "illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home."

"Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the actor added. "The safety of our children demands it," he went on to say.

According to Voici (via Bustle), the photos were taken in Lake Como, Italy, where the Clooneys recently spent their first overseas family vacation together. The photographs were very grainy, and they evidently show that they were taken from a distance and without George and Amal's knowledge and consent.

Clooney's home in Lake Como is a 22-room villa frequented by the "Oceans' Eleven" actor. The family arrived in Italy in the second week of July, just around the time the Clooney twins turned one month old.

No official photo of Alexander and Ella Clooney has been released to the public. However, Nick Clooney, George's dad, described that both kids have beautiful brunette hair like Amal. Alexander, specifically, is said to have her father's profile and nose.

Meanwhile, George's business partner, Rande Gerber, said that actor is the happiest he's ever been after Amal gave birth to the twins.

"He's so happy right now... Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it's an incredible feeling for him," Gerber told Entertainment Tonight. He also said that the twins were "the perfect mix of George and Amal" and that "they are so cute!"

Amal Clooney gave birth to Ella and Alexander on June 6 in St. Mary's Hospital in London, England.