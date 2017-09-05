George Clooney Presidential Run Rumors: Does 'Suburbicon' Director Want to Be the Next POTUS?

(Photo: Reuters/Stefanie Loos) Actor George Clooney attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Hail, Caesar!' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 11, 2016.

George Clooney recently joked about running for president in the future.

Clooney's latest directorial effort, "Suburbicon," has generated a lot of buzz after its premiere in the Venice Film Festival. Critics even compared the dark comedy with classic films made by the Coen brothers and Alfred Hitchcock.

Some have also pointed out how applicable the movie appears to be to the current political climate in the United States. This led one foreign journalist to ask Clooney if he would like to run for president in the near future. "Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun. Can I just say that I'd like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please," the actor joked.

Reports point out that Clooney is not a stranger to politics. His father, Nicholas Joseph "Nick" Clooney, ran for Congress in 2004. He represented Kentucky's fourth district, but he lost by 10 percent. The "Ocean's Eleven" actor has been fielding questions about a possible presidential run for years. In the past, his response was usually a more straightforward "no."

Clooney, 56, welcomed twins with his wife Amal, 39, earlier this year. The "ER" alum said his children are only 12 weeks old, but they already have their own unique personalities.

"[Alexander] is a thug already," he shared. "He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats." Clooney went on to describe his daughter Ella, saying, "She's very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god."

Set in the 1950s, "Suburbicon" centers on a quiet, predominantly white community. Residents suddenly lash out in anger upon discovering that a black family has moved into the neighborhood.

"Suburbicon" officially premieres Oct. 27 in the United States.