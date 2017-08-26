George Michael Biopic: Family Unhappy With TV Docudrama for Featuring Singer's Gay Relationship

The family of the late George Michael is unhappy with an upcoming docudrama about the singer's life. Michael's relatives are allegedly worried that the story's focus on his gay relationship might tarnish the "Careless Whisper" singer's legacy.

Reuters/Eddie Keogh George Michael passed away in December 2016 and there will be a documentary on his life.

Michael's family in the United Kingdom had high hopes that the docudrama would only feature his music and work. But they were reportedly angered when one of the actors shared on social media that he filmed some scenes as Michael's lover, Fadi Fawaz.

Konstantinos Kavakiotis posted the message on his private Instagram account to reveal that he finished filming as Fawaz. He shared a photo from the set that also had Andrew Browning, who will allegedly play the iconic '80s singer.

The still-untitled docudrama on the "Faith" singer is an independent production. So far, no broadcast network is attached but speculations are that the U.K. broadcast network, ITV, could air the docudrama as indicated in Kavakiotis' post.

"The idea of someone taking elements of his lifestyle and sensationalizing them for entertainment couldn't be further away from that," a source close to the family said. Fans also blasted the production of the biopic.

It was Fawaz who found Michael's lifeless body on Christmas Day in 2016. Since the singer's death, Fawaz, who works as a professional photographer, has not openly talked about their relationship. Reports suggested that Fawaz is not on good terms with Michael's family.

Meanwhile, one of Michael's closest friends, supermodel Kate Moss, is also filming a documentary on the singer's life. The friends lived next to each other for many years and the documentary will supposedly feature the singer's private home.

Titled "Freedom," the production will be from Sony Music and will air on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. David Austin, who knew the singer since childhood, will be directing the one-off project. Channel 4 has no specific air date for "Freedom" as of press time.