George R. R. Martin Latest News: Author Reveals He Doesn't Watch the 'Game of Thrones' TV Series

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Featured in the image is "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series author George R.R. Martin.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 concludes this weekend, and the final episode is expected to be intense and heart-stopping as the great leaders of Westeros meet up in one place to discuss the threat of the White Walkers.

It would be normal if the author of the book series that was adapted into one of the most popular television shows today kept track with how the small screen adaptation is going. However, that may not be the case with George R. R. Martin.

In an interview with the Metro, the author revealed that he had not been able to watch "Game of Thrones," and pretty much any television show, when he was busy touring internationally.

Martin also said that the current direction of the series is quite far from where his books are heading, considering he has not published "Winds of Winter" yet, and the HBO series is already nearing the conclusion of its seventh season.

"The book series and TV adaptation go their separate ways," he told the newspaper. "On the screen characters are killed right and left. About twenty of them have died already, which are quite alive to me and will appear in a new book," Martin added.

Fans need not worry about the consistency of the story's conclusion though, because Martin had already told showrunner David Benioff and D.B. Weiss how it ends, and they are reportedly on the same page regarding this.

In fact, Martin reportedly revealed to director Alan Taylor back when they were filming season 1 that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) were the main points of the story.

"He alluded to the fact that Jon and Dany were the point, kind of," Taylor told Deadline in an interview. "That, at the time, there was a huge, vast array of characters, and Jon was a lowly, you know, bastard son. So it wasn't clear to us at the time, but he did sort of say things that made it clear that the meeting and the convergence of Jon and Dany were sort of the point of the series," he added.

At the time, it seemed confusing to them because while Dany was somehow a royal heiress, Jon was an outcast. Now, the two have become fan favorite characters, and many of the show's viewers are rooting for them to be together.

Taylor also said in the interview that he is happy with how the show has taken the steps to make Martin's vision about Jon and Dany come true.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 concludes this Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.