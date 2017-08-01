George RR Martin Says 'Winds of Winter' Is 'Still Months Away'

Reuters/Denis Balibouse George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series... DENIS BALIBOUSE July 25, 2014 06:48pm EDT

Fans have been waiting for the "Winds of Winter" for quite some time now, and it looks like they will have to continue doing so for at least a few more months.

While author George R. R. Martin has not exactly been providing a flood of updates regarding the progress of his eagerly anticipated creation, he did recently take to LiveJournal with something to share about the book.

First off, Martin disputed reports circulating online saying that either he has already finished the book and is just sitting on it currently, or that he has not come up with any pages for it just yet. Martin described those reports as "equally false and equally moronic."

Moving on to Martin's official "Winds of Winter" update, the author repeated a phrase that fans of his likely recognize by now, saying that he is "still working on it."

Martin's update this time around was a little more substantial, as he did offer some kind of timeline for when fans may be able to see this particular book hit stores.

According to Martin, he is "still months away" from completion, and while he did not clarify exactly how many months it would take, that development update should still prove to be a positive one for fans eager to read his latest work.

Martin also noted that he still has "good days and bad days" when writing the book.

The author also offered a bit of a tease right before the end of this particular LiveJournal entry, sharing that he believes at least one Westeros book will be coming from him next year. Martin teased fans further by hinting that they may even get two books from him in 2018.

Given how long the wait has already been for the "Winds of Winter," fans are likely just glad to know that they may not have to endure another 12 months staying on standby for its arrival.