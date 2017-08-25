George RR Martin Talks About 'Game of Thrones' Characters That Are Still Alive in the Books

When it comes to differences between HBO's "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series, nothing is more apparent than the characters who have been killed off in the show but are still alive in the books.

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith George R.R. Martin is working on a ton of TV projects with HBO while still completing his "Game of Thrones" novels.

According to Martin, there are over a dozen dead "Game of Thrones" characters who are still alive in the books; which highlights the different paths both stories have taken. With two more books underway, these characters will play a key role in how the story plays out.

Speaking to Metro, Martin said that his novels and the TV show have gone their "separate ways." This has led to drastically different body counts with about 20 characters that have been killed off in the show still being alive in the novels.

"On the screen characters are killed right and left," said Martin. "About twenty of them have died already, which are quite alive to me and will appear in a new book."

In addition to killing off characters, HBO's "Game of Thrones" also merged two or more characters into one bearing all their personalities. This led to many storylines being altered drastically such as Dorne, where House Martell is now, virtually extinct in the show while still remaining a major player in the novels.

Martin is currently working on the sixth book of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, titled "The Winds of Winter." The author is notorious for taking his time when writing his books; although he did point out that the novel is only "months away" from being completed.

HBO will air the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT. The episode is set to be the longest in the show's history. The cable network plans to begin production of the eighth and final season within the year in time for a 2018 premiere.