George Stephanopoulos Height Revealed

Many "Good Morning America" fans have been wondering about the height of host George Stephanopoulos, whose legs were often shown in wide angle camera shots but are now mostly hidden behind his table when he reports.

Just the past week, a number of viewers noticed that the set of the morning show had been modified. A Page Six report said the changes---particularly on the anchor desk—were done so as to hide the short legs of Stephanopoulos.

It was recently revealed that Stephanopoulos' height was 5'7". This made him the shortest of the hosts of the morning show, even when compared with the women. Without heels, female host Robin Roberts was 5'10", while Michael Strahan stands 6'5".

Before the set of "Good Morning America" was modified, the anchor desk was made of glass and metal, allowing viewers to openly see the legs of the hosts especially in wide camera angles. Since the previous design of the desk made it too obvious that Stephanopoulos legs were significantly shorter than that of his colleagues' to the point that they barely touched the floor, the production team reportedly decided to provide a remedy.

The past week, the anchor desk was modified in a way that a 12-inch-wide plate was added. It was just enough to conceal the lower half of the hosts, especially Stephanopoulos' since it appeared he was being "dwarfed by human trees Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan," according to a show insider.

The insider recently told Page Six, "'GMA' initially thought using an anchor desk with elevated chairs would help the problem. Still awkward, George's little boyish mini-legs were seen dangling."

Stephanopoulos is one of the oldest anchors of "Good Morning America." Back in 2011, he was rumoured set to be replaced with Josh Elliott on the show but it did not happen.