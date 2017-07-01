Germany vs Chile Confederations Cup: Live Stream, Date, Start Time, Preview

(Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley)Soccer Football - Germany v Chile - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group B - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 22, 2017 Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring their first goal.

Germany and Chile will go head to head at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg this Sunday for the Confederations Cup title. It will be the first time of both teams to compete in the finals of the competition.

Germany earned its spot by devastating Mexico with 4–1 on Thursday while Chile beat Portugal on penalties. Both are top performers in their respective regions, making the Confederations Cup all the more exciting.

According to Heavy, although Chile bagged the win in the semifinals, they were drained in the process. They would need to recover quickly in time for their bigger battle this Sunday.

On the other hand, Germany, which consists mostly of younger players, is also expected to face its own set of challenges, primarily with coping with a more physical team for an opponent.

Germany and Chile, while champions in their hemispheres, reached the top of the hierarchy with setups and approach that are very different. How effective these methods are, the Confederations Cup is one way of finding out.

The showdown of the teams at the Confederations Cup will determine how youth and experience contribute in bagging such a prestigious title.

These are the advantages of the team over the other in addition to the teams both having world-class players, excellent offense and "questionable" defense as BBC describes it, so the clash is expected to be quite the nail-biter.

The Confederations Cup will be held tomorrow, July 2 ,at 2 p.m. ET. Viewers in the United States can tune in to Fox Sports 1 USA and Telemundo. They can also watch the action from their smartphones or tablets with the Fox Sports GO app.

Folks in the UK can tune in to ITV1 with the Confederations Cup coverage kicking off at 6:30 p.m. local time. The rest of the world can watch it all go down over at livesoccertv.com. They can also check here for the local networks set to broadcast it.