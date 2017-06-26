'Get Even' News: Criticisms Abound as Bandai Namco Releases Final Trailer

"Get Even," Bandai Namco's latest foray into the psychological drama genre, has just been released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. To announce its release, the company also released one final trailer just to get the word out.

BandaiNamco/Youtbe'Get Even' final trailer

The game's final trailer feels like a mom giving her child final directions before going on a field trip. It mainly shows a lot of the gameplay as well as highlights the game's plot.

As with any game release, the inevitable torrent of reviews has already flooded the online space. And by the looks of it, "Get Even" won't be classified as a sleeper hit anytime soon.

While it certainly isn't a horrible game, it's hardly perfect either. The main criticisms were targeted at its storyline, which was deemed inconsistent or even downright misguided.

The game also suffers from an overzealous design team who, in their efforts to make the game more frightening, often added objects that interfered with the actual gameplay. These include cutscenes that barely help with the overall progression of the story to the limited vision that seems to help hide the objects the player is searching for, in addition to facilitating jumpscares.

If gameplay isn't hard enough already, the narrative also keeps the player guessing, and not in a good way. While most horror games rely on misdirection to intensify the fear factor, in this particular case the confusion is more likely due to just bad storytelling.

But really burying the title are the enemies which players can avoid as easily as they can kill them. Most of them often stick to the center of the map and rarely venture near the perimeter, at least on the flashback levels. Most of the time, the player will have to do brain-dead puzzles and gimmicky shooting while searching for objects to advance.

Overall, it is a decent shooter if played by someone new to the genre. "Get Even" is now available on the PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.