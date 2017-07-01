'Get Even' Review: A Game to Experience But Be Wary of Price Tag

Facebook/GetEvenGame"Get Even" comes with a hefty price tag.

Game developer The Farm 51 may have hit the right spot in its recent release title "Get Even." Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game has been garnering a lot of attention and positive reviews from the gaming community and critics.

According to Independent, the first thing that will draw gamers to "Get Even" is the quality of the graphics. The realistic portrayal of the characters and the disorienting narrative are enough to attract more fans of "Get Even." The graphics were able to set the mood for the entire game. For one, "Get Even" is lit with creepy lights and is rich with shadows. For another, the use of 3D technology to portray places like the asylum is simply good enough to get gamers into thinking what the game is about.

Meanwhile, Metro reviewed the game as flawed but ambitious. The downside that they found was the fact that "Get Even" comes with a hefty price tag. Considering the amount that gamers have to pay for it, the game's runtime is awfully long and the puzzles that they have to encounter are only mildly interesting. However, the storytelling is worth experiencing, especially with the plot twist that may be the best since "Bioshock." There is also the fact that the soundtrack is impressive, as well as the system sounds.

The main goal of "Get Even" is for players to determine why they find themselves able in the situation where the game opens. Gamers play as Cole Black, whose mind has become readable because of a device on his head. He remembers tiny details, like a girl strapped with a bomb vest and the depressing fact that the he was simply unable to save her. It is a first-person shooter video game and has been released to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.