'Get Shorty' Renewed for Second Installment by Epix

(Photo: Facebook/EPIX) Featured is a promotional image for the freshman Epix series, "Get Shorty."

"Get Shorty" has been picked up for another season at Epix.

Just a few weeks after its debut, the series received a full-season order from the network. Deadline reports that season 2 is slated for a 2018 premiere, but an exact release date has yet to be announced. The series is expected to return with 10 episodes next year.

Developed for TV by Davey Holmes, the series follows a Nevada-based hitman named Miles Daly (Chris O'Dowd). He tries to leave his criminal past behind by pursuing an acting job. While trying to embark on a Hollywood career, he seeks help from an embattled movie producer named Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano). They later discover that their hitman and producer professions are a good match.

Other members of the program's cast include Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Megan Stevenson, Lucy Walters and Carolyn Dodd. Serving as executive producers are Holmes and Adam Arkin ("The Americans"). "Get Shorty" is distributed by MGM and produced by MGM Television.

Although the show shares a title the 1990 novel by Elmore Leonard and the 1995 film adaptation by Barry Sonnenfeld, Entertainment Weekly points out that the small screen "Get Shorty" is different. Similar to Noah Hawley's "Fargo" TV adaptation, the Epix dark comedy does not follow strict plot points. Instead, the plot is just inspired by the themes of its predecessors.

"Epix is proud to be the home of 'Get Shorty,' which has been the perfect addition to our scripted original slate," said Epix chief Mark Greenberg about the renewal. 'Get Shorty' is our most successful original scripted series to date, and continues to deliver phenomenal performances. We are thrilled to be working again with MGM Television, Davey Holmes, Chris O'Dowd, Ray Romano and the Get Shorty team on a second season."

The first season of "Get Shorty" airs every Sunday night at 10 p.m. EDT on Epix.