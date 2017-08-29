'Get Shorty' Season 1 Spoilers: Miles' Stock Rises as His Friends Feel Left Out

"Get Shorty" returns to give fans another peek at the sleazy side of movie making this Sunday, Sep. 3. as Miles Daly (Chris O'Dowd) improves his standing as a seemingly legitimate Hollywood producer, much to the discomfort of his associates.

Facebook/GetShortyOnEpix Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd star in "Get Shorty," inspired by Elmore Leonard's 1990 New York Times best-selling classic novel.

The synopsis of the fourth episode of Epix series "Get Shorty" is out, and the show's writers up the ante this time by giving Miles an actual reputation to lose. In the upcoming episode called "From Stamos With Love," the shady Hollywood producer manages to take on a veneer of legitimacy, albeit one that his colleagues don't entirely agree with.

Miles is looking more and more like a Hollywood name-maker, but all the while, Louis Darnell (Sean Bridgers) is beginning to feel sidelined. This might just be the first real test of their working relationship if Miles can only keep things under control.

So far, the aspiring producer has managed to keep his mouth shut when it matters, as he proved in the previous episode. If only he could be as successful with his estranged wife Katie (Lucy Walters) and their daughter, then he would really be on a roll here.

His other associate, meanwhile, is even less amused at the new developments. April Quinn (Megan Stevenson) can't shake the notion that Miles has pulled one on her again. Will she get back at the producer when the chance presents itself? Fans can find out when "Get Shorty" continues next week.

Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano), meanwhile, is getting cold feet when it comes to their deal with Amara de Escalones (Lidia Porto). He has past work that he may not be entirely proud of, but this new project with Amara may just turn out to be a new low for him, and even he himself is becoming aware of that.

The video below shows a brief teaser of the premise behind "Get Shorty," about making a movie as a criminal scheme. The next episode titled "From Stamos With Love" pushes on the story of the show's first season this Sunday, Sep. 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on EPIX.