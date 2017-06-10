Getting to Know Democratic Unionist Party: Is It a Boon or Bane for the U.K.?

With British Prime Minister Theresa May announcing that she is forming a government with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the world now has its eyes on the conservative Northern Irish party.

REUTERS/Liam McBurneyLeader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster addresses journalists in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017.

According to reports, the DUP is set to be power-brokers for May's Conservative Party, whose majority lost to last Thursday's snap election. While the 10 seats of the DUP can help May secure the 326 parliamentary majority needed for the administration's laws to be passed, some British political observers cannot help but worry about the political marriage.

To the uninitiated, the DUP was founded in 1971 by Iain Paisley, a Protestant preacher turned politician. It is currently the largest party in the territory with Arlene Foster as its helm. The party campaigned to leave the European Union (E.U.) but majority of Northern Ireland voted to remain.

Many DUP members, including the chair of its Education Committee, Mervyn Story, belong to the Caleb Foundation, the leading creationist lobby group in Northern Ireland. It has been learned that the foundation believes that Earth has been existence for less than 10,000 years only, and it wants its younger members to the embrace the literal interpretation of the Book of Genesis in the Bible, especially the creation part that says God created Earth in only six days.

The DUP is also known for its strong resistance to same-sex marriage. In fact, Northern Ireland is the only U.K. territory that does not observe marriage equality. It is also against any reform on abortion laws, leaving Northern Ireland as the only U.K. territory as well that makes abortion a crime, except in cases wherein the pregnancy puts the mother's life in grave danger.

According to reports, because of Northern Ireland's conservative take on abortion, with life imprisonment being the the maximum penalty for drug-induced miscarriage, those who want to terminate their pregnancy have to travel to England or Scotland.

Some opine now that DUP's being part of the government may be a chance for the party to introduce the kind of controversial policies it implements in Northern Ireland. For DUP leader, Foster, though, it's a "good night for the Union".

"We are very pleased with the way in which people have reacted to the positive message of the campaign – it was about the Union, the importance of the Union, and unionists have really come out in their numbers," Foster said.