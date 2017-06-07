Ghana Church Holds Thanksgiving Mass for Chelsea Win in Premier League

A local church in Ghana celebrated and gave thanks for Chelsea's win in the Premier League last May.

Reuters/Dylan MartinezChelsea's Samuel Eto'o acknowledges the crowd as he is substituted during their Champions League

Chelsea F.C. won the Premier League, scoring 93 points in total. This put the team seven point sahead the second placer, the Tottenham.

There is a large and passionate following of the English Premier League in Ghana, and one of the pastors in a local church, Pastor Azigiza, held a thanksgiving mass to celebrate Chelsea's win, BBC reported.

Azigiza has been a supporter of the team for a very long time now, and he encouraged people to attend the mass wearing football tops of their supported teams. Fans of the different teams were welcome to the service because Azigiza wanted to address the rivalry between supporters.

However, the pastor added in a light note that Chelsea F.C. still bagged the Premier League.

The pastor explained that he did not only want to celebrate the success of the team, but also use the celebration to spread the word of God.

Azigiza also led and sang a verse from the Chelsea anthem, "Blue is the Colour."

The pastor was joined by Reverend Dr. Ebenezer Markwei, a fan of the Arsenal team, who talked about the good that can result from people engaging in friendly rivalry. "The good, the bad and the ugly of rivalry," Pastor Markwei said.

Markwei added that supporting others in their successes will attract the same positive attitude from their peers, both sides rejoicing at the good things in their lives.

However, not everyone was delighted about Azigiza's thanksgiving mass for Chelsea's win.

Pulse shared that the intentions behind the thanksgiving mass are suspicious because there appears to be no benefit for the citizens of Ghana in Chelsea's win.

Another reason that caused suspicion of the thanksgiving celebration for Chelsea is that the Black Starlets, the national team of Ghana, appear to get no attention from Azigiza and the other pastors.

The Black Starlets have qualified to the finals of Africa U17 championship and will also be playing in the World Cup.