Ghibli Park News: Local Authorities Confirm Themed Park Opens in 2020; To Feature World of 'My Neighbor Totoro'

Local authorities of the Aichi Prefecture in Japan confirmed that the construction of Ghibli Park will soon commence with its main theme based on Studio Ghibli's worldwide hit animated film "My Neighbor Totoro."

Wikimedia Commons/Zhou YiA photo of the Ghibli Museum in Japan.

The Ghibli Park will be specifically located in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemmorative Park grounds and is slated to open in early 2020.

"My Neighbor Totoro" was first released in 1988 and was created by Hayao Miyazaki — a world-renowned filmmaker and co-founder of Studio Ghibli. Its feel-good story features two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who befriend spirits living near their countryside home that they have just moved into.

According to Japan Times, the governor of the Aichi Prefecture, Hideaki Omura, confirmed the news in a Thursday press conference, which was a day after they reportedly met with Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.

Omura said: "Studio Ghibli's films have love toward living creatures and Earth, which fits the concept of the expo. I would like to pass down this idea to future generations."

The Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park spans as much as 200 hectares of land. Japan Times reported that the park was able to host up to 1.6 million visitors in 2016 and already houses several attractions based on "My Neighbor Totoro," such as Satsuki and Mei's familiar white house from the film.

Studio Ghibli and the local government of Aichi Prefecture are yet to finalize other details, such as the specific size of land that Ghibli Park will cover, who will mainly manage it, as well as which other companies will pitch in on building Ghibli Park.

With the worldwide popularity of many Studio Ghibli movies, it is unsurprising that the announcement of Ghibli Park stirred massive excitement from fans all over the world.

This is not the first travel destination that has made a Studio Ghibli movie come to life. The production company currently operates the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka at the western part of Tokyo, Japan, where replicas of familiar locations, houses or vehicles featured in several Studio Ghibli films are exhibited.