'Ghost in the Shell' Release Date, News: Big Game Spot Reveals Conspiracy Plot

Twists and turns in a movie's storyline are something that is always appreciated and a surefire stunner. In the live adaptation of "Ghost in the Shell," the film shows that such big revelations could be the precursor to even bigger changes.

YouTube/ Paramount Pictures

In the latest TV spot for the movie, almost all the clips and sequences presented were things seen already by the audience during the first trailer. However, the narrative gave a glimpse of something deeper. A man tells Major (Scarlett Johansson), more popularly known as Motoko Kusanagi in the Japanese anime, that she was not saved by who she thought were taking care of her, but rather her life was stolen.

This further cements the concept that the film is more of an identity-searching saga rather than a pure action film. It depicts a human-cyborg hybrid that doesn't know her origins and is on a quest to find out more about her place in the world, something which was changed from the original material.

Director Rupert Sanders further confirmed this during a group interview. "I think Scarlett said it, it's not an origin story in a way, it's a birth story, it's about her becoming someone," Sanders explained. He further adds, "This is not a funny film, it has a lot of action, but it has introspection and it has philosophy."

Bringing the commercial out during the big game was just one of the many ways the film is making itself known. A limited edition poster signed by Johansson and Sanders are also up for grabs for 250 participants when they comment on the Facebook post with the hashtag #GhostInTheShellSweepstakes. For an avid fan, this is a collector's item indeed.

The film's official trailer has amassed more than four million views on its YouTube channel alone, and this figure doesn't include those that have shared it. This merely shows that the publicity is paying off.

"Ghost in the Shell" arrives in cinemas on March 31, 2017.