'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Closed Beta News: Session Starts Today; Several Players Still Have No Codes to Play

The closed beta play for "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" officially kicks off today — and to guide players, here are the requirements needed to get the game smoothly downloaded to whichever platform they own.

Facebook/ghostrecon

PlayStation 4 (PS4) players should note that "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" requires 21.44 GB of hard disk drive space. Likewise, a large storage space is needed on the PC and Xbox One platforms.

The game is situated in the region called Itacua, where a drug syndicate dominates the entire nation of Bolivia. The content from the closed beta session can be played in two ways: one is as a single player and another as part of a multiplayer group with up to three friends participating in the cooperative play.

The "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" closed beta will only run until Feb. 6. Registration is still open as of this time, so those who want to join should immediately visit the game's official website. There is also another option supported by NVIDIA, as the company is rolling out codes on its social media account as a reward to those who download the GeForce experience 3.0.

"Want to be one of the first to team up with your friends in a massive open-world to take down the deadly Santa Blanca Cartel? All you need to do is download the latest, greatest version of GeForce Experience and you could receive a closed beta access code for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands," the company representative wrote on NVIDIA's website.

As for those who already signed-up for the closed beta play, but have not received any codes, do not fret. There are a number of players who still do not have the code, but folks behind Ubisoft said on the developer's Twitter account that they are rolling out the codes "in waves."

The studio did not specify how long it will take for them to finish sending the codes, but they did confirm to get them all out today, so players can do nothing but wait.