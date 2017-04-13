'Ghost Recon Wildlands' DLC 'Narco Road' Release Date: Expansion To Be Available on April 25

Fans of Ubisoft Paris' open world tactical shooter video game "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" are waiting for the release of its first expansion, which is set for this April.

Facebook/ghostrecon"Narco Road" will be released this April.

According to IGN, the game's first downloadable content, titled "Narco Road," will be available for all platforms on April 25. Gamers may purchase the expansion for $14.99. However, those who hold a season pass will have access to the DLC on April 18 - a week earlier than the rest.

The update is expected to add more excitement to the gameplay, where players try to take down El Invisible, the head of a Bolivian smuggling ring.

VG247 reports that the DLC comes with new missions to test the players and their team. To infiltrate the ring and get to El Invisible, they must "earn the respect" of the three additional bosses and their respective gangs - the Kamikazes, Jinetes Locos, and the Death Riders. There will be 15 new campaign missions in all as well as racing challenges and four side quests. The key is reportedly to get as many followers as they can. More supporters mean better chances of winning over the gang bosses.

Players will also have more options in picking their preferred vehicles. Some of the new ones included are motorcycles, monster trucks, planes and muscle cars complete with nitro boosts. There also four new outfits to choose from, as well as nine new weapons to use.

Meanwhile, reports state that a new update for the game went live on April 12 for consoles and will be arriving on PC on April 14. This will introduce weekly challenges, with new missions to be released every Wednesday.

On a different note, the second expansion, titled "Fallen Ghosts," will reportedly be available soon. A new 4v4 PvP mode is also expected. These are also included in the game's season pass, which costs $40.