'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Free Trial: 5 Hours of Full Game Free on PS4 and Xbox One

"Ghost Recon: Wildlands" offers players a free tour of their fictional take of Bolivia starting Thursday, Aug. 3. Ubisoft is offering a free trial of the full game for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, for up to five hours of access to the full game.

Ubisoft/Ghost Recon A promo image of "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft invites players to visit Bolivia as the Blanca cartel welcomes free trial guests with open firearms starting Aug. 3. The five-hour trial version of the full "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" game is now available for download from the Xbox Store or the PlayStation Store, as the company announced on their blog.

More details are also available on the game's official website as Ubisoft answers questions about the "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" free trial in an FAQ format. According to Ubisoft, the trial version is only available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as of this time.

The trial version of the game will include the complete "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" launch title, updated to the latest version to include the newest bug fixes. This free version, however, does not come with the two expansions of the game.

That means free trial players will not get to see "Narco Road," which launched on April 18. They will also miss out on the "Fallen Ghosts" DLC, which went live on May 30.

Like in the full retail version of the game, an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play multiplayer co-op for the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, respectively.

"Ghost Recon: Wildlands," however, currently does not come with cross-platform play. Xbox players can only team up with other Xbox owners, and likewise for those on Sony's platform.

The trial version weighs around 60 GB for either console version. Fortunately, the trial version of "Ghost Recon: Wasteland" will be converted as the full game should a player decide to buy it, with no additional downloads needed.

Progress made with the free trial version, likewise, will be transferred over to the full version, provided the player uses the same Xbox or PlayStation account.

There is no word of a free trial for the PC as of this time.