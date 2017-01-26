'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Gameplay Preview, Release Date: Open-World Title Offers Different Feel, New Features

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands" is only a little over a month away from hitting store shelves, and fans are expecting the best - especially given the previews and feedback from early players.

Facebook/ghostrecon'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands' will be released on March 7, 2017.

"Wildlands" is the next installment in the "Ghost Recon" franchise, but as IGN points out, it gives a relatively new spin on the premise to which fans have grown accustomed. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

Marketed as a tactical shooter game, "Wildlands" offers an open world format unlike any other. There is more freedom for players to explore and play, which brings in a fresh take on the time-tested franchise.

"'Wildlands' is a very different type of 'Ghost Recon' game, to the point it doesn't really feel much like it belongs to the series at times," the publication wrote after being able to play the game for a limited time. However, it does point out that some things, like its basic format, remain the same. IGN also noticed that there is a similarity between "Wildlands" and "Far Cry" in terms of story and mission accomplishment.

Teamwork is also a big part of the game since enemies usually come by the horde. And since the player's team can only consist of up to four members, battles can feel overwhelming at times. An equally important feature in "Wildlands" is transportation. Getting around such a huge map will prove difficult if players do not take advantage of the vehicles. There are different types of these all around, such as trucks, armoured cars, and even planes.

An hour of gameplay footage was also released by Polygon, with 23 minutes of single-player action and 37 minutes of co-op gameplay. Landscapes from a fictionalized version of Bolivia can be seen, which can sometimes be both breathtaking and deserted.

"Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands" will be released on March 7 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.