'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Latest News: Open Beta for New 4x4 Multiplayer Mode to Launch Soon

"Ghost Recon: Wildlands" lacks an official player-versus-player mode, but all that is about to change later this year with the release of "Ghost War," which will feature a new competitive multiplayer mode.

YouTube/Ubisoft Ubisoft has just announced that "Ghost Recon Wildlands" will no longer receive any new content, unless it is tied on existing expansions.

"Ghost War" will begin testing publicly through open beta before its official release, Game Spot reported. The open beta outlets will be open on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, "later in the summer." An official date, however, is not yet revealed.

After the beta mode, the full "Ghost War" feature will be released as part of a free update for "Ghost: Recon: Wildlands" in fall this year.

In "Ghost War," two teams of four will compete against each other in a "deathmatch experience that builds on the tactical squad play from the main game." Unlike selecting characters from the campaign, players will be able to use different classes of characters designed for specific roles in "Ghost War." The matches will take place on large-scale maps set in various times and with different weather patterns. The locations can range from forests, mountains, deserts and jungles, VG247 reported

"Ghost War" will be a completely new experience to play as it will feature new mechanics. Ubisoft has confirmed that it will suppress fire and sound markers in order to "create a true military strategic, team-based multiplayer mode."

Prior to the release of "Ghost Recon: Wildlands," Ubisoft announced that they were working on a free player-versus-player mode, which is the one thing sorely missing in the shooting game. After the launch, Ubisoft treated fans to DLC expansions and free updates, including a new mode called Tier 1.

Under Tier 1, players are introduced to a new difficulty option which affects how players level up. Players start at level 50 and work their way down towards level 1 by earning Tier Points, not XP. As players earn more Tier Points, new rewards will be unlocked.